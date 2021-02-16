I have been a court mediator for about 20 years. A large proportion of my cases have involved a collection company suing a person who has not been able to pay medical bills. I’ll discuss some strategies for avoiding such situations, and for dealing with them when they arise.
The best way to avoid crushing healthcare expenses is to secure good insurance.
One may be eligible to enroll in a health savings account, or HSA. This kind of account confers tax advantages as long as you only use the proceeds for health care expenses. Onecan use the funds to pay for health care expenses that insurance doesn’t cover. One can contribute up to the time you enroll in Medicare, and after that point the account can continue to build value as well as to pay healthcare expenses even after one enrolls in Medicare.
One may also want to consider long-term care insurance. Long-term health expenses are expensive and are not covered by Medicare. If one obtains LTC coverage prior to retirement, it will be easier to obtain and less costly. One can also consider purchasing hybrid insurance coverage, which combines the benefits of life insurance (or annuities) with LTC benefits, which may be less expensive than a traditional LTC policy.
Make sure you understand your insurance coverage. When you receive a medical bill from a hospital or other provider, make sure that none of the charges are not covered by your insurance coverage. Request an itemized bill. If you determine any item is covered by insurance, have the insurance company contact the health provider to indicate coverage, and have the provider issue you an updated bill.
If one has a choice, select a nonprofit hospital when appropriate. Non-profit hospitals must provide qualified low-income participants with free or discounted care.
Don’t hesitate to ask for lower prices. Don’t assume that, just because one is billed a specific amount for a procedure, one can’t obtain a lower price. One can use the Healthcare Bluebook for a list of prices for different procedures. You can refer to that document and ask the hospital or provider to bill you for a lower amount.
Use professionals to assist in selecting health care options. Don’t select insurance options in a vacuum. Use professional advice. For example, when you are selecting a Medicare option such as a Medigap policy or decide whether you should use a Medicare Advantage option, use the free services of SHIP representatives, available in every state. Also consult consumer healthcare books for guidance; I recommend those written by Philip Moeller.
If one faces significant hospital bills, know that one can negotiate. Don’t hesitate to ask for an interest-free payment plan over an extended period.
One way to avoid interest charges on a large hospital balance is to enroll in a CareCredit plan. However, one should only use this option to pay the outstanding bill in full at the end of the repayment period, or face retroactive interest charges at very high rates.
If one is facing large healthcare costs and don’t have high income or large assets, consider filing for Medicaid, which can cover costs not covered by Medicare. I recommend discussing this option with an attorney who specializes in Medicaid.
If one is sued by a collection agency, be prepared to negotiate terms. These companies generally buy collection cases for pennies on the dollar. Accordingly, they are in a position to negotiate. One can generally negotiate for a much smaller payment amount because of this. This is especially true if one can make payments in a shorter time frame, such as 90 days rather than three years.
If medical expenses are beyond wcontrol, bankruptcy is an option. I recommend dealing with an attorney who specializes in bankruptcy.
©2021 Elliot Raphaelson Distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC
