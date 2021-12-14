Wisconsin is having a somewhat successful recovery from new unemployment claims, with last week’s claims lower than at the start of 2020, according to WalletHub.
“Weekly unemployment claims in Wisconsin decreased by 8.06% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 24th smallest decrease in the U.S.,” WalletHub’s Communications Manager Diana Polk said. “Weekly unemployment claims in Wisconsin decreased by 45.54% compared to the same week last year. This was the 5th smallest decrease in the U.S.
WalletHub also provided information on how the omicron variant has been affecting unemployment.
“The omicron coronavirus variant is creating uncertainty in everything from consumer habits to the labor market. This uncertainty is not a good thing for unemployment,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “The new variant is keeping people, who would otherwise return to work, at home, due to public health fears. Vaccine boosters have also become harder and harder to come by in the past weeks, which isn’t helping those who might be willing to come back to work.”
WalletHub also commented on how unemployment in California – the state with the most COVID-19 cases – has recovered.
“California’s unemployment claims have experienced the 8th slowest recovery in the U.S. For the week of Nov. 29, California had 56,649 new unemployment claims, a 95% decrease from the peak during the coronavirus pandemic,” Gonzalez said.
