The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce has set a Business After Hours for Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sandra D’s and The Chic Boutique in downtown Watertown.

Business After Hours is a member-only networking event showcasing the facility of one of the member businesses.

The event is intended as a gateway to connections and to allow expansion of relationships. It is also meant to win over new customers and spread messages.

