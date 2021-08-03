JUNEAU — Edwin Brix Vineyard of rural Juneau, has been notified that two of its wines have been selected for sale the Wisconsin State Fair Wine Garden. The Wisconsin State Fair runs from Aug. 5-15 in West Allis.
Edwin Brix’s Rose’ and Brianna wines have been chosen by the Wisconsin Winery Association for the event. The rose’ wine is made from estate grown Sabrevois grapes and the Brianna from estate grown white Brianna grapes.
During the 11 days of the Wisconsin State Fair, the Wisconsin Winery Association hosts the State Fair Wine Garden. Since it opened in 1996, it has become one of the favorite attractions at the fair, and is on its way to becoming a fair-going tradition.
Edwin Brix is located in the Town of Clyman. The Sell family began growing grapes in 2010 and opened their tasting room in 2019. Currently the winery offers a selection of 10 different wines – 100% estate grown – from the property that has been in the Sell family since 1893.
