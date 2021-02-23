GREEN BAY — Shopko Optical has announced the rebranding of its Project Eyecare program to Kids in Focus.
According to Shopko, in partnership with the Lion’s Club, the mission of Kids in Focus is to continue to enrich the lives of children in need by contributing to their visual wellness through complimentary eye care and eyewear in the communities Shopko Optical serves.
The Lions Club will continue to identify children in need between the ages of 5 and 17 to receive a comprehensive eye exam and a pair of eyeglasses at no-charge from Shopko Optical.
Throughout the coming year, approximately 1,500 vouchers will be available for children in need at a value of over $300,000.
“Giving back to the communities where our employees live and work is deeply rooted in Shopko Optical’s culture,” said Kirk Lauterback, Shopko Optical chief operations officer. “Every child deserves to have quality eye care and Kids in Focus will help children who have a need.”
According to the Wisconsin Optometric Association, 80% of all learning during a child’s first 12 years of life is obtained through vision and over half of students who have academic difficulties have an undetected and undiagnosed vision issue.
As Shopko Optical expands, many communities will have access to the Kids in Focus program. Those who are interested in receiving a voucher or know of individuals in need who can benefit from this program can contact their local Lions Club.
To find a Shopko Optical center in the state of Wisconsin, visit shopko.com.
