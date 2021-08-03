Clark joins MSI General
Buy Now

Jacob Clark

OCONOMOWOC — MSI General Corporation in Oconomowoc has announced Jacob Clark will join its team as a project executive in its sales department.

Clark brings 20 years of experience in the construction industry to MSI General, including the last 16 years managing his own DesignBuild firm.

Clark’s architectural background, project manager knowledge and hands on, client focused approach will make him a valuable asset.

MSI GENERAL is a fully-integrated DesignBuild construction company. MSI General is a privately-held, multi-generation, veteran-owned firm.

Recommended for you

Load comments