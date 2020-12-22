Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Checks” are available for Christmas giving and are redeemable at more than 200 local businesses.
To place an order, visit info@watertownchamber.com or stop into the chamber office. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the office being closed Christmas Eve day and Christmas day.
Gift Tins are also available for $30 and are a $260 value.
“Both the chamber check and gift tin are the perfect way to help support our local businesses and your community,” the chamber stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.