Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Checks” are available for Christmas giving and are redeemable at more than 200 local businesses.

To place an order, visit info@watertownchamber.com or stop into the chamber office. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the office being closed Christmas Eve day and Christmas day.

Gift Tins are also available for $30 and are a $260 value.

“Both the chamber check and gift tin are the perfect way to help support our local businesses and your community,” the chamber stated.

