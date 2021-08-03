WATERLOO — The newly formed Waterloo Business Association met at the Waterloo Area Historical Museum on July 28 to discuss the upcoming 61st annual Wiener & Kraut Day.
The business association formed after the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce disbanded in April of 2020.
Samantha Hensler, Sara Dahlke, Steve Parker, Nicole Tuttle, Michelle Soter, Ben Riegle, Dale Van Holten, Lee Columbus and other business owners and non-profit business members are cooperating with park commission coordinator Gabe Haberkorn to hold Wiener & Kraut Day 2021.
Anyone or any business who would like to join the team can contact Haberkorn at city hall, or owners of Waterloo businesses that are members.
Wiener & Kraut Day began 60 years ago when Jerry Van Holten, Fritz Minnameir, Dan Royal and many downtown stores created Wiener & Kraut Day to enjoy sausages made by Kress Sausage, kraut made by Van Holtens, and all local downtown business owners who wanted to spread the word about Waterloo.
Wiener & Kraut Day will be held Sept. 11, the second Saturday in September.
