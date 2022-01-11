APPLETON — Small business owners in the state said they were pleased to hear the announcement by Gov. Tony Evers Monday that Wisconsin state government is delaying tax table changes.
“This will be one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin state history,” said representatives of Main Street Alliance.
Main Street Alliance is an organization founded by small business leaders in 2008. MSA organizes small businesses around issues that matter most for businesses, their employees and the communities they serve.
“MSA aims to build a powerful, self-funded, multi-racial, small business membership organization that can shift our economic narrative, wield political power and win policy reform for small business owners, employees, and communities,” a media release from the MSA stated.
“Under the withholding table changes directed by Evers, workers will see less tax withheld from their paychecks, keeping more money in their pockets throughout the year. For example, over the course of this year, a single filer making $50,000 will see $551 more in their paychecks while a married couple each earning $50,000 combined will see over $1,200 more for their household in their paychecks,” MSA said.
After providing $650 million in support to small business. MSA said Evers is stepping up again to help main street small businesses.
“As omicron cases surge across the country and exacerbates on-going staffing challenges getting direct support, especially since it is funded through a surplus, and not contributing to cuts to essential government services, is welcome,” MSA said. “We look forward to working with Evers and his team to allocate remaining ARPA funds for the most impacted industries, including restaurants and bars that did not receive the Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant program. More help is needed and we need to keep up support for small business to fully recover from the pandemic.”
