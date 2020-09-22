Patterson joins the Bank First team in Watertown

Joshua Patterson

MANITOWOC — Mike Molepske, chief executive officer of Bank First has announced the addition of Joshua Patterson to its team.

Patterson recently joined the bank as vice president of retail banking.

In his new role, Patterson will be responsible for developing new and enhancing existing retail banking relationships in the bank’s Watertown market. Patterson joins Bank First with 15 years of experience in the financial industry and has over 12 years specializing in mortgage lending. Patterson enjoys assisting each of his customers in finding the right product for their specific situation and helping them feel comfortable with the financing process from application through loan closing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joshua to our team,” said Thomas Evensen, vice president at Bank First in Watertown. “His experience in mortgage lending and his focus on exceeding the expectations of his customers make him the ideal person for this role. Bank First has a dedicated team of bankers and we are excited to have Joshua join us and help strengthen our mortgage lending team.”

Patterson graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in communication from Wisconsin Lutheran College. He is a member of the school board at his church in Jefferson and is a volunteer soccer coach for his daughters’ team. Patterson enjoys playing basketball in winter recreation leagues and is an avid sports follower. He lives in Jefferson with his wife, Melissa, along with two daughters and two sons.

