Patterson joins the Bank First team in Watertown

MANITOWOC — Mike Molepske, chief executive officer of Bank First has announced the addition of Joshua Patterson to its team.
Patterson recently joined the bank as vice president of retail banking.
In his new role, Patterson will be responsible for developing new and enhancing existing retail banking relationships in the bank’s Watertown market. Patterson joins Bank First with 15 years of experience in the financial industry and has over 12 years specializing in mortgage lending. Patterson enjoys assisting each of his customers in finding the right product for their specific situation and helping them feel comfortable with the financing process from application through loan closing.
“We are thrilled to welcome Joshua to our team,” said Thomas Evensen, vice president at Bank First in Watertown. “His experience in mortgage lending and his focus on exceeding the expectations of his customers make him the ideal person for this role. Bank First has a dedicated team of bankers and we are excited to have Joshua join us and help strengthen our mortgage lending team.”
Patterson graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in communication from Wisconsin Lutheran College. He is a member of the school board at his church in Jefferson and is a volunteer soccer coach for his daughters’ team. Patterson enjoys playing basketball in winter recreation leagues and is an avid sports follower. He lives in Jefferson with his wife, Melissa, along with two daughters and two sons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.