Low inventories drove up prices and limited sales in March compared to the same month last year, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
Existing home sales fell 7% over the past 12 months and the median price rose 10.2% to $253,500 over that same period.
The association said sales in the first quarter of 2022 were down 4.4% relative to the first quarter of 2021, and the median price rose 9.6% to $240,000, comparing the first three months of 2022 to that same period in 2021.
Wisconsin inventories remain very tight, with just 2.1 months of available supply in March, which is lower than the 2.5 months of supply from 12 months earlier.
Inventories tightened in every region of the state and across all county types, including larger metropolitan counties, mid-sized micropolitan counties and smaller rural counties. Since a six-month supply indicates a balanced market, the Wisconsin existing home market remains a strong seller’s market.
The average monthly 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 4.17% in March, which is more than a full percent higher than the rate in March 2021, which was 3.08%.
“Inflationary pressures continue to grow, fueled by supply chain problems, tight labor markets, rising energy prices and the ongoing impact of high levels of stimulus spending,” the association said. “The annual inflation rate increased to 8.5% in March, which is the sixth straight month in which the annual inflation rate has exceeded 6%.”
Rapidly rising prices and a significant uptick in mortgage rates has led to a 19.5% reduction in housing affordability in the state. The Wisconsin Housing Affordability Index shows the fraction of the median-priced home that a buyer with median family income qualifies to purchase assuming a 20 percent down payment and the remaining balance financed with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at current rates. The index stood at 161 in March. This indicates that a typical Wisconsin buyer can still afford to buy 161% of the median-priced home, but that is down from 200% in March 2021.
Homes continue to move quickly, with the average days on the market falling from 89 days in March 2021 to 79 days in March 2022.
