Gosling Career Fair scheduled Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Jan 21, 2022

The Watertown High School and the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce will present its fourth annual career fair to all high school students at Watertown High school on March 16.

One of the goals for academic and career planning has been to continue exposing the students to jobs and careers in the area to spark their interest in something come graduation.

The school and chamber are seeking vendors for the event. The goal is to have all career clusters represented at this fair. Because it is student focused, more table and business cards are encouraged.

More details can be found online at www.WatertownJobFair.com and click on "vendors."

The deadline to register if Feb. 1. The high school and chamber would like to advertise to the students before the career fair who will be in attendance so they can plan and research.

Registration is open and can be completed online at https://forms.gle/1d7yJUErxg797hm78

Registration and payment is going through the Watertown Chamber of Commerce.

The agenda for the day is also online.

All Watertown High School students will be walking through the fair to be held in the gymnasium the morning of March 16.
