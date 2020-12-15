APPLETON — Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin has recognized Consolidated Construction Co., Inc., a full-service design/build firm in Appleton, with a Silver Projects of Distinction Award for construction excellence for The View at Johnson Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Community project.
The projects receiving ABC honors were judged in a rigorous process by a panel of construction experts based on a number of criteria, including safety, quality, owner satisfaction, project execution and coordination, budgeting, difficult and unusual challenges, and overall distinctiveness.
“This is an opportunity to recognize our contractor members who perform outstanding work for a wide variety of clients in areas like manufacturing, hospitality and education,” said John Mielke, ABC of Wisconsin president. “What makes the Projects of Distinction Awards program special is none of these award-winning projects are ordinary. Each is unique and interesting.”
The View at Johnson Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care was built as a result of a 2017 community visioning workshop in Johnson Creek.
The event highlighted the need for senior housing.
When a long-abandoned but prominent location — once the site of The Gobbler hotel — overlooking Interstate-94 deemed a priority site by village leaders became available, the stage was set to create a facility that would both benefit the community and be a shining star to residents, visitors, and passers-by. There were, however, challenges to overcome in the construction process to make the vision a reality.
Because access to the job site was so limited, and the actual site so difficult to maneuver upon, much of the actual construction was done off site, with the final assembly taking place on property.
“The architectural design that was selected utilized the unique topography to perfection,” ABC said. “The sprawling, six-wing design delivers great views and allowed the owners of The View to accomplish their goal of creating neighborhood-like settings throughout the building.”
The View at Johnson Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care facility opened its doors in March 2020, after a two-year planning and construction process.
“The name fits this property perfectly,” ABC said. “The site offers residents, visitors and employees 360 degrees of picturesque views.”
The facility features 56 apartments that can accommodate 64 residents, and 24 new jobs were created to help manage and run the property. The interior design fosters a “neighborhood” concept throughout the building, including a centrally located common area, where residents gather and socialize. High-end amenities like a spa, bistro, lounge, chef services, and the Life Enrichment Center were incorporated, with the understanding that residents spend 100% of their time on this campus and, therefore, expect features that go beyond traditional senior care facilities.
The project was completed with a perfect safety record.
