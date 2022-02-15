Keller, Inc. has been chosen as the general contractor on a building project for Konecranes, located at 1009 S. 12th St. in Watertown.

Construction will include a 2,000 square-foot office addition, along with three new dock doors and a dock pit for at-grade unloading.

The project will start this spring and be completed by fall of 2022.

