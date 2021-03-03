HUSTISFORD — Hustisford High School partners up with local businesses for its Youth Apprenticeship program.
Through Youth Apprenticeship, students receive high school credit and can earn a state certificate for being employed.
In Youth Apprenticeship, there are 11 career sectors including, agriculture; food and natural resources; architecture and construction; arts, A/V technology and communications; finance; health science; hospitality, tourism and lodging; information and technology; manufacturing; marketing; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); and transportation, distribution and logistics. These career sectors have 55 pathways for students to obtain experience and training.
When a junior or senior in high school is registered in a Youth Apprenticeship the students needs to have paid employment that will accumulate 450 hours of work during a school year. The job tasks must match the Youth Apprenticeship checklist and the student needs to take related classroom instruction throughout the employment.
Cooperative Educational Service Agency No. 6 contracts the Youth Apprenticeship at Hustisford High School and the coordinator is Joni DeRuyter. Students receive high school credit and can earn a state certificate by being employed when all the requirements are in place.
Hollie Lenhardt participated in the program for hospitality food and beverages. She is employed at Sinissippi Pub.
“I like being in youth apprenticeship because it pushes me to work harder,” Lenhardt said. “I will use the skills that I’ve learned in the future because I’ve learned how to talk to customers, time management skills, how to have a good work ethic and how to handle different situations that could happen at a future job or outside of a future job.”
Youth Apprenticeship gives people the opportunity to try out a careers, said Tanya Lemke, co-owner of the Sinissippi Pub. “Hollie has worked both in the kitchen and dining room. We have enjoyed watching her become a valuable member of our team, grow in work confidence, handle restaurant stress by being able to multi-tasks and learned flexibility by being able to adapt to changing situations. No two days are the same in a restaurant.”
Bady Held works in transportation/auto technician at Ed’s Auto in Hustisford. “I am learning skills for auto repair which I can use to fix vehicles for my parent’s delivery company,” Held said. “I am learning advanced auto skills that would not be taught in school. Someday I hope to take over my parent’s business and knowing how to repair the vehicles will be helpful.”
Dan Behmke, owner of Ed’s Auto said he has been an automotive mechanic for 35 years. “I have a lot of knowledge in my head tht I enjoy passing on to people that want to learn how to do this skill. “I enjoy working with Brady, he is my nephew, and I can trust hi to be an honest employee,” Behmke said.
Josh Peplinski is in agriculture and works on the Peplinski Farm. “Youth Apprenticeship is something new at our school and I like trying new things,” Peplinski said. “I get a grade and school credit for working. I plan on following my dad’s footsteps and work on the arm after high school. I have learned so many skills from farm mechanics to animal care to crops.”
Ryan Peplinski, owner of the third generation Peplinski farm said he is proud of Josh who is working to be the fourth generation on the farm. “Working on a farm teaches a good work ethic. We have 500 cattle and work about 1,400 acres. I like teaching Josh the more you put into work, the more you will get out of it.”
February was Career and Technical Education month. These are the classes that usually support the Youth Apprentice experience. These classes have curriculum that supports the skilled trades, applied sciences, modern technology and career preparation. They expose students to knowledge and skills that today’s employers are hoping high school graduates have obtained in their education.
Youth Apprenticeship is thankful for the support from local businesses that gave students the opportunity to learn more about a career and gain knowledge and skills through the employment.
Interested students and employees may contact DeRuyter at 920-291-5109 and by email at jderuyter@cesa6.org or find more information on the YA website https://www.cesa6.org/services/youth-apprenticeship.
