HELENVILLE — Compeer Financial, a farm credit cooperative based in the Upper Midwest, has announced that Lindsay Baneck is the recipient of the organization’s 2022 GroundBreaker of the Year Award.
The award recognizes young, beginning and small operation farmers who are overcoming obstacles and making a difference in agriculture and their community.
Baneck farms with her parents and sisters near Helenville, where the family runs Jelli’s Market on 40 acres, growing a variety of produce like strawberries, raspberries, apples, pumpkins, sweetcorn and more.
Jelli’s Market also includes an on-site retail store, where customers can buy freshly picked produce, meats and baked goods. The family also owns Maple Mound Farms, their corn, soybean, wheat and cattle operation.
“The number one reason I farm is because of my family,” said Baneck. “My parents started this entire operation themselves and I know we have something really special here. They’ve poured their heart and soul into our farm and I have the deep desire to grow what we already have and continue this legacy.”
It’s Baneck’s drive, passion and commitment to the agriculture industry that exemplify why she’s a great fit for Compeer Financial’s GroundBreaker of the Year Award.
“Lindsay inspires everyone around her,” said Justin Foegen, Baneck’s crop insurance officer at Compeer Financial. “She knows what’s important and shows her commitment through action. She’s very involved in the community and within agriculture. She knows what she believes in.”
“It’s an honor to receive this award,” Baneck said. “Being a young and newer farmer, I’ve really enjoyed working with Compeer Financial because they helped me see things from all angles. They see what we’re trying to do here on our farm as I continue working to grow my parent’s legacy. My dream for the future is to see our farm’s continued success, sustainability and that our story continues on.”
