Pivot Point held a groundbreaking Thursday for its new expansion. From left were Sandy Lueder, Rue Leitzke, Dave Zimmermann, Shawn Krizan, Rein Leitzke, Sol Leitzke, Nick VanLanen, J.J. Whaley, Melissa Neiman, and Mike Swan. All are on the Pivot Point team, except VanLanen, who is with Bayland Buildings.
HUSTISFORD — Pivot Point Incorporated, a manufacturer of non-threaded fastener solutions, has broken ground on a new 30,000 square foot expansion to the manufacturing space at their factory No. 2 in Hustisford.
Combined with the adjacent factory No. 1, their total facilities will increase to nearly 100,000 square feet.
Bayland Buildings Inc. of Green Bay, was selected as the design/build general contractor and has worked with Pivot Point for several months on design, engineering and layout. Bayland will erect a steel frame and beam building that allows for a greater clear-span of the interior space, thus optimizing work and traffic flow for manufacturing.
Owner Sol Leitzke said, “We’ve invested heavily in equipment, especially automation, so that we can have the best value proposition in quality, pricing and lead times. This has resulted in steady growth, and we’re practically bursting at the seams. This factory expansion will allow us to continue to add equipment and continue to grow without constraint.”
Pivot Point held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to commemorate the expansion of the company’s facilities. The expansion is expected to be completed in summer of 2022.
To learn more about Pivot Point Incorporated and their products, visit the site at www.pivotpins.com.
