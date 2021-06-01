JEFFERSON — PremierBank has welcomed Tom Evensen to its Jefferson office as vice president, commercial lender.

Evensen joins the PremierBank team as an experienced banking professional with more than fifteen years of lending, business development and management experience.

He has previously served in various capacities, including credit analyst, branch manager, mortgage originator, business banker and commercial lender. He was most recently the market president of BankFirst, where he was responsible for managing the Watertown location, a portfolio of business relationships, and identifying and cultivating relationships with potential commercial customers.

“My business philosophy has always been to support local business, both large and small, through a commonsense and rational financial approach. Getting to know customers helps me tailor banking solutions to individual business needs. This aligns with PremierBank’s core values, and I am very happy to be part of the team,” he said.

Matt Zastrow, a Senior Commercial Lender at PremierBank had high praise, saying, “Tom has an excellent reputation in the business community, and he is a strong addition to our lending team. His expertise and customer-centered approach are a powerful combination.”

that will help us advance our strategic initiatives in Jefferson County.”

Evensen is a Jefferson County native and graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. With strong roots and relationships in the area, he is looking forward to partnering with area businesses in the area for many years to come. He can be reached at 920-542-1395 or tevensen@bankwithpremier.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments