FORT ATKINSON — Russ Turk, president and CEO of the area’s PremierBank recently announced leadership promotions of bank employees Matt Zastrow, Annette Ardelt, and Deb Cone.
Turk said that each of these individuals, “exhibit leadership qualities and have been instrumental in continuing to build our bank’s infrastructure with the strength and soundness needed now and into the future.”
Matt Zastrow was promoted to vice president, chief lending officer. Zastrow has worked in the financial services industry for nearly two decades, building his expertise in commercial and business lending. As chief lending officer, Zastrow is responsible for overseeing commercial, residential, and consumer lending with a focus on PremierBank’s longterm success in portfolio growth. Zastrow received his undergraduate degree from UW-Whitewater and is currently enrolled in his final year of the Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking. He is a current member of Watertown Rotary and serves as a board member for the Watertown Redevelopment Authority.
Annette Ardelt was promoted to vice president, director of compliance, BSA, and information security. Ardelt began her career in banking in 2009 and was awarded the certified regulatory manager professional designation from the American Bankers Association in 2019. A graduate of UW-Whitewater with a degree in business administration, Ardelt manages the compliance team and oversees all facets of the bank’s regulatory compliance including bank operations, deposits, lending and marketing. Additionally, Ardelt assesses and maintains policies and procedures to ensure adherence to the Bank Secrecy Act as well as industry best practices regarding information security.
Deb Cone was promoted to vice president, senior credit analyst.
With a degree in accounting and finance, Cone has worked in the financial services industry for more than a decade. Cone is responsible for administering the bank’s loan policies and practices and manages the commercial credit team. She recommends credit risk review policies, evaluates and identifies risk situations, and ensures the bank stays compliant with all regulatory guidelines. Cone is active in her community currently serving as a youth volleyball coach. She has also been a youth mentor for Junior Achievement of Wisconsin and previously volunteered with Meals on Wheels.
