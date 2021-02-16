Attorney joins Watertown firm

Attorney Crystal Johnson-Manz has joined Bender, Larson, Chidley, Koppes & Associate, S.C. in Watertown.
Johnson-Manz graduated from Marquette University in 2006 with a bachelor of science degree. She continued her education at Marquette Law School, graduating in 2009. She started her career in bankruptcy, clerking for a bankruptcy firm in her last year of law school.
“Bankruptcy chose me after I graduated from law school, as I graduated a year after the 2008 recession,” Johnson-Manz said.
Johnson-Manz works on issues relating to creditor/debtor law. She has added estate planning, probate, trust administration, family law and elder law to her areas of practice.
“Growing up in small town Rochester, Wisconsin (Racine County), I always wanted to practice law in a smaller setting,” she said. “There is a lot to be said for working with a client one-on-one, and working at a smaller firm like Bender, Larson, Chidley, Koppes allows the time necessary to devote to each client. Trust is earned, not given.
“Watertown is a short drive away from both Milwaukee and Madison,” she said. Milwaukee is her alma mater where she lived for eight years and in Madison she enjoys the farmers’ market, biking and the Madison Mini-Marathon. “I look forward to getting to know Watertown and making it home.”
In her spare time, Johnson-Manz enjoys running and bicycling, both road and mountain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.