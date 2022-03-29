JUNEAU — Dodge County Treasurer Patti Hilker is encouraging homeowners with financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic to access a new state program that is providing assistance with mortgage payments, local property taxes, and utility bills, as well as financial counseling and legal services.

The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program is set to provide more than $92 million in financial assistance, using support provided through the American Rescue Plan Act.

This is not a local program, it is run by the State of Wisconsin, so do not contact the county treasurer’s office. All the information is posted on the webpage at https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov or click on the link https://homeownerhelp.wi.gov. One can find an online application and more information about the program. A call center is also offering information about the application options at 855-2-HOME-WI (855-246-6394).

The program is available to Wisconsin homeowners who live in single-family residences, condominiums, duplexes, or factory-built homes as a primary residence, have experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020 and earn a household income at or below 100% of the area median income. An income calculator is available at https://www.huduser.gov/portal/datasets/il/il2021/select_Geography_haf.odn.

There is also a statewide Homeownership Network called Take Root Wisconsin (www.takerootwi.org) that is working to help people become homeowners, or stay homeowners and help with repair work. People in the community can also sign up with them if they need assistance in any of those areas that are outside the scope of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program.

For more information contact: https://homeownerhelp.wi.gov WI Help for Homeowners or phone 855-2-HOME-WI (855-246-6394).

The local program contact is Central Wisconsin CAC at www.cwac.org or phone 608-254-8353.

