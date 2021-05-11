Colleen Harrington of Harr Studio LLC in Watertown has earned the Certified Professional Photographer designation from Professional Photographers of America.
Harrington earned this designation after completing an intensive program that measures artistic and technical competence. Professional Photographers of America currently recognizes fewer than 2,500 CPPs.
“I have been an avid lover of photography my entire life,” Harrington said. “After completing a bachelor’s degree from UW-Milwaukee in fine art photography in 1992, I began teaching self-enrichment classes, including photography, at Madison College. I opened my studio last August, and knew I wanted to take my photography to the next level. I wanted to show the public my qualifications to be the best photographer possible for them. The process of achieving the Certified Professional Photographer designation has been a great experience.”
Professional Photographers of America is the leading body for certifying imaging professionals. CPPs must complete a written examination, finish an image evaluation and adhere to a strict code of conduct. Certification must be renewed on a periodic basis, ensuring continued confidence in the professionalism of Certified Professional Photographers.
Harrington’s portfolio is available at harrstudio.com.
