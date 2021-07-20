The Wisconsin real estate market continues to be strong with home sales experiencing substantial growth as mortgage rates remain at record lows and more and more families are looking to buy.
The Watertown Shorewest sales associates set a record by achieving $10,837,699 in sales in June while helping 32 families.
Located at 1536 S. Church St. in Watertown, the office has 18 sales associates.
“The real estate market rebounded nicely in 2020 and continues strong today,” said Mack McPherson, sales director of the Watertown office at 1536 S. Church St.
Shorewest, Realtors has served the housing needs of Wisconsin for more than 75 years and three generations of leadership. Shorewest has grown to include 22 sales offices and a family of in-house relocation, property management, rentals, mortgage, title and insurance services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.