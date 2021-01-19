The red-hot Wisconsin real estate market of 2020 was a tale of two halves.
The pandemic-induced economic lockdown ushered in a national recession that hurt home sales over the first six months of 2020. But home sales surged in the second half to set new records for both sales and prices, according to the year-end analysis of existing home sales by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
December sales were especially strong. Fueled by record-low mortgage rates, existing home sales increased 22.5% in December compared to last December, and median prices rose 9.7% to $215,000 over that same period.
For all of 2020, existing home sales rose 7.3% to 88,685 total homes sold, which is the highest annual sales amount recorded in the state since the WRA revised its data collection methodology in 2005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.