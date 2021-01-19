The red-hot Wisconsin real estate market of 2020 was a tale of two halves.

The pandemic-induced economic lockdown ushered in a national recession that hurt home sales over the first six months of 2020. But home sales surged in the second half to set new records for both sales and prices, according to the year-end analysis of existing home sales by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

December sales were especially strong. Fueled by record-low mortgage rates, existing home sales increased 22.5% in December compared to last December, and median prices rose 9.7% to $215,000 over that same period.

For all of 2020, existing home sales rose 7.3% to 88,685 total homes sold, which is the highest annual sales amount recorded in the state since the WRA revised its data collection methodology in 2005.

Load comments