BEAVER DAM — Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam announced Friday it will not be renewing its contract with Dean Health Plan.
Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam had been in discussions with Dean Health Plan for several months on a renewal of an agreement. While both parties negotiated in good faith, an agreement could not be reached that Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam officials said would allow it to meet the needs of its patients and its promises to the community.
On March 1, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam and its providers will no longer be in-network in the insurance plans offered by Dean Health Plan. This includes hospital-based services like testing and surgeries, as well as physician visits in the clinic setting.
“We believe our patients should have easy access to high-quality specialty care delivered in a timely manner, close to home,” said Angelia Foster, chief administrative officer of Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam. “With the support of Marshfield Clinic Health System, we offer our community more than a dozen specialty services, including dermatology, cardiology, pulmonology, urology and more. Our presence will continue to grow, because our patients deserve to receive care from in-network specialty providers close to home.
“We will continue to be diligent in identifying opportunities for our affected community members to ensure they can continue receiving the advanced, compassionate care they have come to expect from our providers.”
Even though the contract expires Feb. 28, patients who have Dean Health Plan as their insurer can still see their Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam provider with in-network coverage under the Continuity of Care terms. This is a special authorization that allows patients to continue to seek services with out-of-network providers at an in-network benefit level after the contract has ended.
Patients are encouraged to talk to Dean Health Plan to be sure they have a clear understanding of what is covered under the Continuity of Care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.