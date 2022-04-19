Mike and Tami Cederberg of Connections Cafe and Laundry, 1308 W. Main St., Watertown, are preparing to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their family-owned business on West Main Street Saturday. They plan festivities to include the magic of illusionist Sam Sandler and a picnic menu beginning at 10:30 a.m.
A full coffee bar menu will be available and prices to honor the 30 years will be locked into the year 1992 for all single-load washers.
Sandler’s free shows will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and he will also be wandering the cafe entertaining with his award-winning close-up magic.
According to Mike Cederberg, co-owner of the facility, his family has a history of laundromat ownership in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois dating to his father’s establishment of such facilities. Cederberg followed in his dad’s footsteps as he set his goal on creating what he called “clean and attended” facilities.
“This event to celebrate our 30th anniversary is meant as a big ‘thank you’ to the community,” Cederberg said.
