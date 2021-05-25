I have been writing articles about Social Security for more than 10 years. Based on mail I receive, there are many common misunderstandings. Let me recap a few.
Early claiming: Most people realize that if they apply early, say at age 62, for a Social Security benefit based on their work record, it is reduced from the amount they are entitled to at full retirement age (FRA). Unfortunately, some believe erroneously that even if they apply for their benefit early they can re-apply at their FRA and receive a larger benefit. When you apply early for a benefit based on your work record, it is reduced for life. Moreover, if you become eligible for a spousal benefit later, that benefit will be reduced because you applied early.
Nonconsecutive years of earnings: You don’t have to have consecutive years of earnings in order to earn benefits. If you have 10 years of credits, regardless of when you worked, you are eligible for benefits. You can even work after your FRA to accumulate enough credits to be eligible for benefits. Self-employed income can be used, in addition to other income, to meet the minimum requirements for benefits.
Benefits after divorce: This is one of the least understood but important topics. To be eligible for a benefit as a divorced spouse, your marriage must have lasted 10 years. No exceptions. If you remarry before 60, you lose potential benefits, if the new marriage is in place. Even if your ex has remarried, if your marriage lasted 10 years, you are still eligible.
One of the most important regulations is related to benefits after your ex dies. You are entitled to 100% of your ex’s Social Security benefit as long as it is greater than the benefit you are receiving from your own work record (or than the spousal benefit you are receiving from your current spouse, as long as you did not remarry prior to age 60). This is important: If your ex waited until age 70 to retire and file for a benefit, you are entitled to 100% of the age 70 benefit he/she was receiving.
Another misconception is that an ex-spouse is only eligible for a spousal benefit after the ex applies for a benefit based on his/her work record. That is not the case. As long as you were divorced at least two years, you are eligible for ex-spousal benefits as long as you have remained single.
Survivor benefits: This subject is also very important, and many do not understand the regulations. As a widow or widower, you are eligible for a survivor benefit as early as age 60. At any age prior to your FRA, this benefit will be reduced. For example at age 60, you will be entitled to 71.5% of your spouse’s FRA benefit. The benefit will be pro-rated between age 60 and your FRA. If you wait until your FRA to file for a survivor benefit, you will be entitled to 100% of your spouse’s FRA benefit.
It is critical that you understand that survivor benefits are independent of benefits you earn as a worker. So, for example, if your benefit based on your work record is greater than your survivor benefit at your FRA, you will not be penalized at FRA even if you applied for a survivor benefit at an earlier age. You can even wait until 70 to apply for a benefit based on your work record if it makes sense financially for you.
Working until age 70: There are more than one advantage in waiting until age 70 to apply for benefits. The obvious one is that your benefits increase 8% for every year after your FRA. The second advantage is that if you predecease your spouse, he/she is eligible for 100% of your age 70 benefit. However, your spouse would only be eligible for 50% of your FRA benefit as a spousal benefit even if you wait until age 70 to file. Many people incorrectly believe that the spousal benefit would be 50% of the age 70 benefit in this case. A person is only eligible for a spousal benefit of 50% of his/her spouse’s FRA benefit while that spouse is alive.
As I have said many times, if you believe that a Social Security representative is not giving you correct information, ask for a supervisor. Many representatives are not knowledgeable about all regulations. It’s a very complex subject.
