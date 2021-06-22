Q: Has the IRS clarified the 10-year rule for inherited IRAs?
A: Yes. I wrote in a recent column that the IRS indicated in their regulations that IRAs inherited after the SECURE Act went into effect would be subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs) during the 10-year term. Most IRA experts anticipated that was an error, and that the IRS would issue a correction. The IRS did revise the publication, and confirmed that no RMD is required as long as the entire inherited IRA account balance is emptied by the end of the 10-year term.
Q: My spouse passed away after six years of marriage. Am I entitled to a survivor benefit even though the marriage did not last 10 years. How do I determine the benefit?
A: Yes. As long as your marriage lasted nine months, you are eligible for a survivor benefit. The 10-year requirement only applies to divorced individuals. As long as you are 60 or older, you are eligible for a survivor benefit if your deceased spouse had sufficient Social Security work credits. If you have reached your full retirement age (FRA), you are entitled to the full benefit FRA amount your spouse was entitled to. Between age 60 and your FRA, the benefit is prorated from 71.5% to 100%.
Q: I intend to convert some of my traditional IRA to a Roth IRA over an extended time. How can I determine if my Medicare premiums will increase as a result?
A: First, calculate your tax liability under both circumstances. Premiums for both Part B and Part D are based on your adjusted gross income in addition to any tax-free income you receive, and your filing status. The premiums are based on your tax returns from two years ago.
Here are the Part B premiums based on income/filing status.
Single return with income less than $88,001: $148.50
Joint return with income less than $176,001: $148.50
Single return with income $88,001 to $111,000: $207.90
Joint return with income $176,001 to $222,000: $207.90
Single return with income $111,001 to $138,000: $297.00
Joint return with income $222,001 to $276,000: $297.00
The premiums for Part D would increase by smaller amounts. The increase in the two ranges specified in the prior paragraph would increase by $12.80 and $31.80 monthly.
Q: I am a single mother, and I plan to leave my assets to my son. My assets consist of bank accounts, some stocks and bonds, and an IRA account. Will I be able to avoid probate?
A: Perhaps. I am not an attorney, so I advise you to review your situation with an attorney. Leaving property in a will generally does result in probate, so you should use other options. Bank accounts with “payable on death” and ‘transfer on death” designations are recommended. You should be able to use these designations for your stocks and bonds. As far as the IRA, make sure you specify your son as the “designated beneficiary” not in your will but with your IRA trustee.
© 2021 Elliot Raphaelson
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC
