Fisher Barton hosted Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland recently to discuss partnering with her and the city of Watertown to drive economic growth.
“Fisher Barton’s leadership and our employees provided the mayor a tour of the Fisher Barton Blades facility and discussed how Fisher Barton has been providing economic growth to Watertown since 1906 when the Washington Cutlery Co. relocated from Milwaukee to Watertown, citing superior advantages of the city and the ‘energetic solicitation of the Watertown Advancement Association.,’” a media release from the firm stated. “Today Fisher Barton celebrates 48 years of manufacturing blades and ,her high wear products in Watertown and continues to advance the city by contributing over $16.8 million dollars annually through salaries of the 137 employees who live and work here, $2.7 million dollars spent locally and its city taxes on the three facilities within Watertown that it operates.”
Fisher Barton also announced what it called, “a significant investment in capital expenditures” to increase and expand manufacturing capabilities and technology.
“Some examples of how we give back to the community in which we work and live, are by providing Watertown High School continued support through knowledge sharing, a robot, and monies for their STEM program through, and our sponsorship of, the Town Square Project,” Fisher Barton said. “These investments solidify our dedication to Watertown and our employees.”
McFarland also had the opportunity to meet with four long-standing employees who together dedicated a combined 98 years of service to Fisher Barton and Watertown.
Fisher Barton’s goal by partnering with McFarland is to increase awareness of its manufacturing technology and the production occupations available in the Watertown community.
Fisher Barton is a metallurgical science innovation partner for high wear and cutting components.
