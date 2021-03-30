Social Security benefits are reduced for those who receive a pension from a job that did not deduct FICA taxes. This includes retirees from many police and fire departments.
I get a great deal of mail from state and local government employees who have a hard time understanding limits the Social Security system puts on their benefits. Specifically, these provisions are the windfall elimination provision and the government pension offset.
For anyone who wants a comprehensive book on Social Security benefits, I recommend the excellent “Social Security: The Inside Story” by Andy Landis.
Landis covers the basics of WEP and GPO in the book, but if one wants a more detailed explanation of these provisions, with several examples, I recommend, Daniel W. Ryan’s “Social Security for State and Local Government Employees.”
The windfall elimination provisionBenefits from Social Security will be affected by WEP if one receives a pension from a job that did not deduct FICA taxes. This includes federal, state and local jobs with retirement systems that are not part of the Social Security system. Many police and firefighters fall under this provision, as do many foreign workers. Also impacted are federal employees hired before 1984 who stayed under the Civil Service Retirement System. If one worked only under the auspices of the Federal Employees Retirement System, one is not subject to WEP.
For every year one worked at a job in which they did not pay FICA taxes, their earnings are not posted to SSA records. They are posted as “zero years” for benefit computations. To the computer, one looks like a low-income worker, and this would normally result in a better Social Security computation, because the system is based on a progressive sliding percentage scale.
In other words, the calculations are more generous to low-income workers, and they receive a higher percentage of their taxes back. Individuals who work outside of the Social Security system and earn pensions from that work are not low-income workers. Accordingly, WEP was put in place to prevent these workers from receiving an unfair windfall.
Ryan points out that in 2020, WEP produces a Social Security benefit that is approximately 40% to 56% lower than the standard progressive formula but never more than $498 lower. The reduction cannot be more than half of your public pension. WEP does not apply to Social Security survivor benefits a spouse is entitled to.
For more information, go to www.ssa.gov/planners/retire/gpo-wep.html, or see the SSA Factsheet “Windfall Elimination Provision” at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10045.pdf. A WEP calculator is at www.ssa.gov/planners/benefitcalculators.html.
If one has many years of work in which they paid FICA taxes, WEP’s impact may be reduced or eliminated. It has less effect if one has 21-29 years of “substantial earnings” that were taxed for Social Security, and does not apply at all if one has 30 years of such work. In 2020, the substantial level was $25,575.
The government pension offsetA government pension also reduces or offsets Social Security spousal or widow(er) benefits. The amount of the reduction is 2/3 of the government pension. The GPO offset is often enough to eliminate any spousal benefits.
Example: Mary has a government pension from work not covered by Social Security. She receives $270/month. Her husband receives $2,000 per month in Social Security benefits based on his job. Normally Mary would be entitled to $1,000/month as a spousal benefit upon reaching her full retirement age. Because of her pension, her spousal benefit would be reduced by 2/3 of $270, or $180/month. She would be entitled to $820/month as a spousal benefit. If her husband predeceases her, at full retirement age she would be entitled to a survivor benefit of $1,820 /month ($2,000 minus $180).
For more information on the offset, see SSA Factsheet “GPO” at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10007.pdf. A GPO calculator is at www.ssa.gov/planners/retire/gpo-calc.html.
If one or their spouse qualifies for a pension based on work not taxed for Social Security, find out now how these pensions will impact benefits. Too many families don’t do their homework and find out too late that their benefits are lower than expected.
Elliot Raphaelson welcomes questions and comments at raphelliot@gmail.com.
