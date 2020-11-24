JOHNSON CREEK — Employees at Doosan Bobcat North America, a global leader in compact equipment, raised more than $200,000 and donated resources to help local communities as part of its October Fall Charitable Giving Campaign. In Johnson Creek, team members donated more than $2,500 to United Way of Jefferson and Walworth Counties.

“We have a long history of community involvement, including providing charitable contributions and employee volunteer opportunities every year,” said Stacey Breuer, director of corporate communication and public affairs. “Our Fall Charitable Giving Campaign is just one way we can give back to the communities in which we work and live.”

She said Doosan is proud to have donated to organizations that support various initiatives within our communities.”

Load comments