BEAVER DAM — A Drive Thru Job Fair will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. May 5 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on State Higheway 33 east of Beaver Dam.
Members of the public can explore jobs in the area while remaining safe in their vehicles.
Without leaving a vehicle, participants will receive a bag filled with recruitment flyers from local companies that are hiring.
Participants of the Drive Thru Job Fair are asked to follow the traffic flow and wait patiently while others are served.
Jobs offered will come in manufacturing, office, construction, healthcare, professional, retail, hospitality and transportation/logistics.
Hosts will be the Madison College Portage Campus, Madison College Truax Campus, Dodge County Fair Grounds, Jefferson County Fair Park, Pioneer Memorial Park and Madison College Reedsburg Campus.
