JEFFERSON — Port Washington’s Ansay & Associates insurance firm has announced a merger with Jefferson’s DDR Insurance Service, Inc., as it continues to bolster its roster of best-in-class services.
DDR boasts 35 years of experience serving the Jefferson community and is family-owned by the husband and wife team of Craig and Cindy Russell.
Ansay & Associates is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021 and is also family-owned.
The experience factor and family-owned roots made these two institutions a natural fit.
“The trust that customers have in DDR was one of the most appealing aspects of this acquisition,” said Ansay & Associates Chairman & CEO Mike Ansay. “Their customer-first philosophy makes us a great cultural fit. Both Craig and Cindy have excellent sales and product knowledge to complement their strong customer relationships.”
DDR Insurance will report to the Madison branch of Ansay & Associates, led by Executive Vice President Heidi Nienow. DDR’s areas of expertise include auto insurance, homeowners insurance, and business insurance, as well as recreation, flood, health and life insurance. They’re known for providing the most comprehensive coverage and top-level service for their customers.
“Strong relationships are the backbone to any successful business,” Nienow said. “We’re looking forward to incorporating the professional staff of DDR into our Ansay & Associates family. This is a natural partnership that will not only benefit our organizations, but customers as well.”
The merger went into effect on Jan. 4. DDR will operate now as “DDR Insurance Service, Inc., a division of Ansay & Associates” effective immediately.
Ansay & Associates serves over 5,000 Wisconsin businesses and 20,000 individual customers, ranking No. 55 on the Insurance Journal’s 2020 Top 100 P/C Agencies list.
It was also named one of 2020’s “Best and Brightest Workplaces” by the National Association for Business Resources, earning a “Best of the Best” designation for medium-sized companies.
For more information about this topic, contact Rachel Ansay at 262-387-8626 or email rachel.ansay@ansay.com
