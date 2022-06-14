FORT ATKINSON — Fort Community Credit Union is inviting its member owners to its 82nd annual meeting next Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the FCCU Home Mortgage Store, 732 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
FCCU members can participate in-person, or view the meeting virtually on the FCCU Facebook page.
FCCU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that is run by an elected, volunteer board of directors. A credit union’s annual meeting is a key point in the year for members to learn about its financial standing, performance and strategic direction, as well as participate in the election of new board members. These board members serve a 3-year term to ensure that the credit union’s practices, policies and vision match the interests of its member-owners.
Each FCCU accountholder is considered a member-owner, allowing them to have a say in how the credit union operates. Each member-owner is given one vote, regardless of how much they have on deposit, to elect board members to serve their interests. This structure directly contrasts for-profit financial institutions whose business decisions are made by a board of directors that serve the interests of shareholders.
“It’s amazing to reflect on our credit union’s founding and how a handful of co-workers pooled their paychecks together to improve each other’s financial wellbeing. It’s true testament of the credit union mantra, ‘people helping people,’” said Sue Johnson, president and CEO of FCCU. “While we have seen significant growth in the last 82 years, our dedication to people, our members and communities, has remained unchanged.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.