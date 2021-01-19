For most investors, 2020 was a pretty good year if they maintained a significant part of their portfolios in the stock market.
In many of my columns, I reiterated that it’s very difficult to predict tops and bottoms of markets, and that moving completely out of equities in 2020 would likely be a poor choice because you would not know when to come back into the market. I also emphasized the importance of diversification and rebalancing (that is, readjusting the weight of the different assets in your portfolio, such as stocks and bonds, to maintain a desired allocation based on your risk tolerance).
Personally, I made very few changes in my portfolio. I maintained a 50-50 stock to bond balance throughout 2020, and most of my equity investments were in diversified index mutual funds. Most of my equity holdings did pretty well.
Fortunately, the funds in which I had most of my investments did well. In many of my columns, I referred to Vanguard’s Total Stock Market Index Fund, VTSAX, which had a return of 20.99%. I also had a significant holding in Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation Index Fund, VDADX, which had a 2020 return of 15.06%. I also invested significantly in Vanguard’s Health Care Fund, VGHAX. which had a return of 12.67% in 2020. I intend to continue to invest in these funds in 2021.
Regarding bonds, none of my bond holdings had a negative return. I maintained significant positions in Vanguard’s High-Yield Corporate Fund, VWEAX,which had a return of 5.39% in 2020, and Vanguard’s Intermediate-Term Investment-Grade Fund, VFIDX, which had a 2020 return of 10.42%. I also maintained a holding in Vanguard’s Long-Term Tax-Exempt Fund, VWLUX, which had a total return of 6.29%. This holding was associated with funds held outside retirement accounts.
Another fund in which I had a significant holding was iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), managed by BlackRock), which had a total return of approximately 8% in 2020. (That’s abnormally high; its current annualized yield and dividend is around 5%.) I intend to continue to invest in these funds in 2021.
I will re-balance in January 2021. I rebalance at least once a year. I intend to maintain close to a 50-50 allocation of equities to bonds as I have done for over 20 years since I retired. I am sure that if I had kept a higher percentage in equities since I retired, the value of my portfolio would be higher, but I am comfortable with this allocation because that is the risk I am willing to take.
I am sure many readers are willing to take more risk than I do, and others less. Every investor has to make up his/her mind how much risk to undertake, based on many factors. The most important is the amount of guaranteed income you expect from other sources such as Social Security and pension income.
A significant percentage of the public decided in the first quarter of 2020 to sell a significant part of their equities and opt for conservative investments such as CDs and money-money market instruments, which earn very little, in many cases less than a 1% return.
I don’t have a crystal ball, and I can’t predict what will happen in 2021 in the stock and bond market. But, based on historical results, I believe that most investors will be better off in the long-run, with a balanced portfolio that contains a significant portion of their portfolio in equities, and moderate fixed-income/bond options. Holding a significant portion of your portfolio in most conservative investments is a losing long-term strategy.
If you are holding a significant part of your portfolio in conservative investments earning less than the inflation rate, I recommend that you rebalance your portfolio, use dollar-cost averaging in 2021, and aim to increase your equity holdings in diversified index funds and ETFs.
