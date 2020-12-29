Holiday returns aren’t easy.
According to the Better Business Bureau, stores are not legally required to accept exchanges or give refunds, unless the merchandise was defective or misrepresented.
Although most retailers do offer refund and exchange programs, policies vary greatly from one store to another. Fortunately for shoppers, one positive outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic is that many retailers have become more lenient in their return policies. But, according to the BBB, shoppers should be sure to double-check policies this holiday season, even if they are familiar with the brand.
The following tips should help to make holiday returns run more smoothly. The BBB said:
• Get to know store policies. Before making a purchase, shoppers should find out if the store has a return policy and, if so, how it works. Understand that many retailers have changed their policies for the holiday season and the COVID-19 pandemic. If the store does allow returns or exchanges, find out if there is a restocking fee. Ask the seller if they offer cash refunds, exchanges, or only store credit. Store policies are usually posted at the check-out counter or printed on the back of receipts.
• Understand online store return policies. If shopping online, search for the seller’s return policy and read it through before clicking “buy.” Find out if they accept returns or exchanges, and who pays the shipping when an item is returned. In some cases, money can be saved on shipping fees by returning an online purchase to the local brick-and-mortar store.
• Get the details on a product’s warranty. Most electronics and home appliances come with warranties that are to be fulfilled with the manufacturer, not the retailer. Find out how returns and repairs are handled if an item stops working or needs replacement parts. Will the retailer ship the item to the manufacturer for a purchaser? Or will they need to deal with the manufacturer directly? Knowing the answers will leave the customer well-prepared for any future issues.
• Keep receipts and packaging. Most stores will only accept returns and exchanges if the buyer can present the item with its receipt and original packaging. Always include a gift receipt with items given, and hold on to any gift receipts received.
• Bring ID. To avoid holiday return scams, many stores ask to see ID when an item is returned. Sometimes retailers require the buyer to bring ID and the original form of payment. If this is the policy of the store where a gift is from, they buyer may need the assistance of the gift-giver in order to be reimbursed.
• Make returns in a timely fashion. According to the BBB, almost all return policies are valid during a specific time period. Some stores modify their return period during the holidays, so don’t risk missing a chance to make a return. Take the item back to the store without delay.
For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002. Consumers also can find more information about how to protect themselves from scams by following the Wisconsin BBB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
