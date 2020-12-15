There have been many changes recently in the tax laws that affect retirement accounts and their associated required minimum distributions.
Specifically, the CARES Act enacted last spring waived RMDs in 2020; the Secure Act increased the starting age of RMDs to 72.
IRA expert Ed Slott has reported that the IRS has provided new information regarding updated RMD regulations. In November, the IRS released final regulations with new RMD requirements and their 2022 tables.
There are now different RMD rules for 2020, 2021 and 2022. For 2020, RMDs were waived by the CARES Act. For 2021, RMDs will once again be due, and they will be calculated using life expectancy tables currently in place. For 2022, the new life expectancy tables will apply. The new tables in effect for 2022 will result in somewhat smaller RMDs, reflecting longer life expectancies.
Non-spouse beneficiaries who inherit before Jan. 1, 2022 are required to reset their 2022 RMD. Those who have a required beginning date of April 1, 2022 should use the existing Uniform Lifetime Table for the 2021 RMD (even if delayed into 2022) and the new Uniform Lifetime Table for 2022.
In November 2019, the IRS issued proposed regulations that were intended to become effective for 2021 RMDs. However, because the final regulations were issued so late in 2020, the IRS delayed the effective date to allow custodians and record keepers additional time to implement their systems.
All three RMD life expectancy tables were revised:
• The Uniform Lifetime Table is used to calculate lifetime RMDs for unmarried IRA owners, married owners whose spouses aren’t more than 10 years younger, and married owners whose spouses aren’t the sole beneficiaries of their IRAs.
• The Joint Life and Last Survivor Expectancy Table is used instead of the Uniform Lifetime Table when a spouse is the sole beneficiary and is more than 10 years younger than the IRA owner or plan participant.
• The Single Life Expectancy Table, according to the SECURE Act, is used only to calculate RMDs for “eligible designated beneficiaries.”
An eligible designated beneficiary is defined as a surviving spouse, a minor child of the account owner/participant, a chronically ill or disabled individual, or a beneficiary not more than 10 years younger than the owner/participant.
All other beneficiaries who inherit after 2019 use the 10-year payout rule. The Single Life Expectancy Table is also used if an IRA owner dies after the required beginning date (April 1 of the year following the year the IRA owner turns 72) without naming a living beneficiary. The new tables can also be used to calculate 72(t) periodic payments, starting in 2022.
In order to avoid tax penalties, the 10-year payout rule means that the beneficiary must withdraw all funds in the retirement account by the end of the 10th year after the death of the account owner. However, it is not necessary to make any withdrawals in years one through nine.
The final regulations and new life-expectancy tables can be reviewed at public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-24723.pdf. And more valuable context on this and other IRA issues can be found at Ed Slott’s website, www.IRAhelp.com.
Example (using assumptions for the end of 2020):
John will be 75 in 2021. At the end of 2020, he has $100,000 in his IRA. When he filed his tax return in 2019, he used the Uniform Lifetime Table and used 24.7 as his expected lifetime when he was 73. For his RMD in 2021, he should use 22.9 from the Table ( for a 75-year-old) to compute his RMD. His required RMD for 2021 would be $4,367 ($100,000 divided by 22.9). The fact that he was not required to take RMDs in 2020, based on his IRA balance at the end of 2019, had no impact on the RMD he is required to take in 2021.
©2020 Elliot Raphaelson Distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.