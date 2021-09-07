Fisher Barton, a metallurgical science innovation company in Watertown, has announced the appointment of Scott Coyne as vice president of sales and Paul J. Krejcarek as Chief Financial Officer.
Krejcarek, MBA, BS, CPA, will be reporting to Scott Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer. Krejcarek will have primary responsibility for the planning, implementation, managing and running of all finance activities for Fisher Barton, and will also lead the corporate IT team.
Krejcarek has provided more than 25 years of strategic leadership in manufacturing, business, and finance functions. His previous position held was at Kapco Metal Stamping as the chief financial officer where his responsibilities included management of finances and information technology.
Prior to joining Kapco, Krejcarek was CFO for the Perlick Corporation in Milwaukee for 7 years. Perlick is an OEM company that produces bar and beverage equipment for the bar and restaurant industry. His responsibilities started out as the CFO and was later appointed to vice president of operations where he was responsible for all aspects of manufacturing.
Before Perlick Corporation, Krejcarek was the controller at Kondex Corporation in Lomira.
Krejcarek will assume his new position immediately and work out of Fisher Barton’s headquarters in Watertown.
Coyne will lead the Fisher Barton Sales organization, cultivating an engaged, motivated, high-performing team in support of the company’s strategy and vision.
Coyne brings with him more than 25 years of sales and operations leadership experience in a variety of industries.
Most recently, he was a senior director of sales at Metalex where he managed the sales, marketing and customer service organizations for the OEM and industrial markets the company serves.
Previously, Coyne was North American sales director for the Velcro Companies, director of sales for the Americas region at Brady Corporation and began his career in sales and marketing at American Standard Companies.
Coyne will assume his new position immediately.
and work out of Fisher Barton’s headquarters in Watertown. He will report to Scott Hoffman, chief executive officer.
