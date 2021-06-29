Schleicher new loan officer at FCCU

FORT ATKINSON — Fort Community Credit Union has announced the hiring of Brian Schleicher as a mortgage loan officer, serving members at their Watertown location.
Schleicher will be responsible for helping members through various home buying scenarios such as first-time home buyer mortgages, second home purchases, land or construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage loan refinances.
As a Watertown native, Schleicher graduated from Lakeside Lutheran High School in 2007. From there he served five years in the Wisconsin National Guard as a health care specialist. He then worked in sales and customer service before entering the credit union industry. Schleicher has experience in both consumer and mortgage processing and lending. As he knows the intricacies of the industry, he will bring useful skills to the mortgage department at FCCU.
“We’re excited to welcome Brian as our newest mortgage loan officer,” said Danielle Frawley, chief lending officer at FCCU. “He brings with him lending knowledge and experience as well as an eagerness to help our members be in a better financial position, all of which make him a great fit for our team.”
Schleicher will take appointments at the FCCU Watertown Branch located at 633 South Church St. Additional information can be found by calling 920-563-7305 or by visiting fortcommunity.com.
