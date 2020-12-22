MADISON — Existing home sales continued to surge in Wisconsin as mortgage rates hit a new record low in November, setting Wisconsin on a record pace for sales while continued low inventory levels pushed home prices even higher, according to the latest monthly analysis of home sales by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
November home sales increased 15.2% compared to their levels 12 months earlier, and the median price increased 15.8% to $223,000. An evaluation of the year-to-date figures reveals that sales are up 5.7% compared to the first 11 months of 2019, and the median price has increased 11.4% to $220,000 compared to that period last year.
“Record-low mortgage rates have been the big driver of sales all year,” said WRA Chairman Steve Beers.
He pointed out that this is now the eighth straight month in which the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit a new record low with the November rate nearly a full percent below the rate for November 2019 and almost 2% from two years earlier.
“With lower rates, buyers can either lower their monthly payment or they can step up to a larger home for a given payment,” said Beers.
For a buyer borrowing $200,000, their monthly payment for principal and interest would be $101 lower at current rates compared to mortgage rates this time last year, which is a savings of 11% on the principal and interest payment. Every region of the state experienced double-digit increases in sales, with all but one region up between 11% and 14.6%. The exception is the southeast region, which increased 21.9% between November 2019 and November 2020. In that region, sales were particularly strong in the suburban counties surrounding Milwaukee as well as Racine and Kenosha counties. Collectively, November closed sales in those counties grew at 26.3% over the last 12 months.
“Low inventories continue to be a challenge in this market,” said WRA President and CEO Michael Theo. A balanced market where there is neither a buyer’s nor seller’s advantage is considered to be six months of supply. “We’re selling homes faster than they’re coming on the market, which is leading to our persistent housing shortages.”
There is just 2.8 months of supply statewide, indicating a very strong seller’s market. New listings in November were on par with November 2019, but given the robust pace of sales this year, total listings are actually down 30.9% over the last 12 months.
“Strong demand and tight supply continue to drive prices up, and our median price has remained above the $200,000 threshold since March, which is the first time we’ve seen that in Wisconsin,” he said.
Home prices follow a regular seasonal pattern, rising in the summer and receding in the fall and winter months. While that pattern has continued, strong demand has kept the median price above $200,000 for each of the last three months. Year to date, the median price increased 11.4%, so it is likely that prices above $200,000 is the new normal. It is important to remember that this is well below the national median price, which was $317,700 in October.
“Wisconsin home prices are definitely appreciating quickly, but our homes remain very affordable by comparison,” said Theo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.