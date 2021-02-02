WATERLOO — Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Waterloo and Marshall, with a mortgage loan office in Oconomowoc, has announced a pair of promotions.

Scott Cochems has moved up to senior vice president of commercial lending.

Kasondra Knuth has become assistant vice president and mortgage loan officer.

Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a $199,000,000 independent community bank located in Waterloo and Marshall, since 1897.

The bank provides full-service banking.

It features home loans and home equity loans online, internet and mobile banking services. It also offers extensive, as well as in-house financial planning.

The F&M Mortgage Office opened in Oconomowoc in October of 2019.

The bank received a 5-stars rating by BauerFinancial again in 2021 and is a BBB accredited business.

