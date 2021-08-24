The Wisconsin Realtors Association reported that July 2021 home sales fell 14.2% relative to July 2020, and the statewide median price rose to $250,000 in July, an increase of 10.7% over the past 12 months.
Every region in the state experienced a decline in sales over the last 12 months.
The strongest reductions in the central region, down 24.9%; the north region, down 22.4%, the west region, down 19.8%, and the northeast region, down 17.5%. The reduction was less severe in the more urban regions of the state, including the south central region, down 11.2%, and the southeast region, down 7.8%.
On a year-to-date basis, sales are still in positive territory, with existing home sales were up 3.9% for the first seven months of 2021 relative to that same period in 2020. Median prices are up 12.4% to $240,000 year to date.
In sales and inventory, the housing market continued to be hampered by low inventory levels, with just 3.3 months of available supply in the market. This is well below the benchmark of six months of supply that characterizes a balanced market.
Total listings are 11.0% lower than 12 months earlier in July 2020, but this is a significant improvement compared to how the year began. Total January listings were 30.7% lower than a year earlier.
The average days on the market dropped 27.8% compared to July 2020, falling from 90 days to just 65 days.
This is the lowest level for days on the market since the WRA began tracking this data in January 2005.
Housing affordability only dropped 6.5% over the past year.
This was as lower mortgage rates helped offset the significant increase in existing home prices over the past 12 months.
