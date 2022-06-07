FORT ATKINSON — Fort Community Credit Union has announced the promotion of Mike Gorman to director of mortgage lending.
In 1985, Gorman joined FCCU as a consumer loan officer and collections officer. In the years following, Gorman held a variety of roles as he progressed through his career at the credit union. In 1990, with the addition of a secondary market mortgage program, Gorman was promoted to mortgage loan officer.
In his 37 years with the credit union, Gorman has played a pivotal role in the inception and growth of FCCU’s mortgage and consumer lending programs. Additionally, Gorman has walked families through one of the biggest steps in their lives — homeownership.
“Mike has been at FCCU for over 30 years and built our mortgage department from the ground up,” said Kevin Paynter, chieflending officer at FCCU. “With his intimate knowledge of our inner workings and his vast experience in the mortgage industry, we are confident he can lead the department into future growth opportunities.”
Gorman values serving in the community. He has been on the board for the Jefferson County Board of Realtors in 2016 and secretary for the Fort Atkinson Optimist Club from 1987 to 1988, in addition to volunteering at local community events every year.
In his free time, Gorman enjoys spending time outside with his family skiing, snowmobiling and fishing.
