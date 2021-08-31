Total equalized property values in Wisconsin increased 6.8% in 2021, the largest one-year increase since 2006.
In Dodge County residential properties rose 4% from 2020. They did the same in Jefferson County.
The overall increase was buoyed by residential property values that also saw their largest increase in that span, according to the findings of a newly released data interactive from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
In addition, gross property tax levies approved in December 2020 increased 3.4% statewide, slowing slightly from last year’s 3.7% pace but still the second-largest since December 2009 bills.
Because the growth in values in 2020 exceeded the growth in levies that year, the statewide gross property tax rate declined from $20 per $1,000 of equalized value to $19.60 or 2%. This was the seventh consecutive year in which the state’s aggregate tax rate has declined.
These and other findings come from the Forum’s new 2021 Property Values and Taxes DataTool, which features data for all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties and 1,852 cities, villages, and towns. It is the latest in a series of Forum interactive tools meant to provide all Wisconsinites with relevant facts about their schools, local governments, and state and regional economy.
This interactive uses state Department of Revenue data on property tax levies and tax rates approved for December 2020 tax bills, as well as updated property values as of January 2021 that will be used to calculate tax bills this December. It also includes findings on key property value and tax trends for southeast Wisconsin and Dane County.
Notable findings include:
• In the seven-county southeast Wisconsin region, aggregate equalized property values increased for the eighth consecutive year, with the 2021 growth rate of 7.9% the highest since 2006. Every county in the region experienced an increase in property values, led by Kenosha County at 9.9%.
• Aggregate equalized property values in Dane County increased 3.6% to $76.9 billion in 2021. This lagged the statewide rate of increase and was the smallest annual increase since 2013.
• Residential property for the state of Wisconsin grew 7.8% in 2021, the biggest annual percentage increase since 2006. Similar to the rest of the state, the growth in residential values in southeast Wisconsin went up 8.1% compared to the previous year’s 5.1%. In Dane County, residential property grew 6.1% compared to 5.2% the previous year.
• Commercial property in the state of Wisconsin grew 5.2% in 2021 compared to 7.5% in 2020. Commercial property values in southeast Wisconsin increased 8.1% in 2021, slightly less than in 2020. Racine County had the highest commercial growth at 19.8%. In Dane County, however, commercial property decreased by 2.4%.
