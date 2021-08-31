Town Square
Alex Allon, executive director of the Watertown RDA, shown second from left, discussed plans recently with, at left, Dave Zimmerman, co-chairman of the Town Square Fundraising Committee and Joshua Patterson, Bank First vice president/branch manager. Also meeting with the group was Bank First’s Tom Pasch, vice president business banking. When financing is secured, the RDA will seek proposals to build the town square with the hope of breaking ground and doing some work to the riverbank over the course of the coming winter. For more information on opportunities, call Allon at 920-567-8181 or email him at AAllon@CityofWatertown.org.

 Contributed

Watertown Town Square visitors will soon be enjoying a Bank First donation of $12,000 earmarked for the purchase of park benches at the future Town Square.

Permanently placed on the Community Plaza, these brightly colored benches are an invitation to visitors of all ages to come, sit, relax and rest for a while.

“We are thrilled to sponsor the benches,” said Tom Pasch, Vice President Business Banking, Bank First. “We’re all looking forward to the day when we can take a break, walk across the street and relax on a bench under the trees.”

Earlier in the year, Bank First sponsored the town square’s first public art exhibit created by Watertown High School students, the Watertown Arts Council, and members of the community. Under the direction of WHS Art Teachers Jana Strobel and Dave Pawl, the exhibit showcases painted fence boards surrounding the construction site.

This open-air exhibit is continually growing which invites visitors to return often to see what’s new.

“Thank you Tom and Bank First for your continued support of the town square project,” said Alex Allon, executive director — Watertown Redevelopment Authority. “Bank First is a great partner and we look forward to collaborating with you on programming once the square is open.

To date, more than $2 million has been raised for the town square.

“Everything is coming together,” continued Allon. “The mixed-used development project adjacent to the square is now underway, we’ve received four major gift commitments, the Bank First bench donation is finalized, and we’re waiting on a number of grant applications and a few more donor responses. This is exciting.”

Once financing is secured, according to the planners of the square, the RDA will be seeking proposals to build the square with hopes of breaking ground and doing some work on the riverbank over the winter.

For information on sponsorships and current opportunities, contact Allon at 920-567-8181, AAllon@CityofWatertown.org.

