Watertown Town Square visitors will soon be enjoying a Bank First donation of $12,000 earmarked for the purchase of park benches at the future Town Square.
Permanently placed on the Community Plaza, these brightly colored benches are an invitation to visitors of all ages to come, sit, relax and rest for a while.
“We are thrilled to sponsor the benches,” said Tom Pasch, Vice President Business Banking, Bank First. “We’re all looking forward to the day when we can take a break, walk across the street and relax on a bench under the trees.”
Earlier in the year, Bank First sponsored the town square’s first public art exhibit created by Watertown High School students, the Watertown Arts Council, and members of the community. Under the direction of WHS Art Teachers Jana Strobel and Dave Pawl, the exhibit showcases painted fence boards surrounding the construction site.
This open-air exhibit is continually growing which invites visitors to return often to see what’s new.
“Thank you Tom and Bank First for your continued support of the town square project,” said Alex Allon, executive director — Watertown Redevelopment Authority. “Bank First is a great partner and we look forward to collaborating with you on programming once the square is open.
To date, more than $2 million has been raised for the town square.
“Everything is coming together,” continued Allon. “The mixed-used development project adjacent to the square is now underway, we’ve received four major gift commitments, the Bank First bench donation is finalized, and we’re waiting on a number of grant applications and a few more donor responses. This is exciting.”
Once financing is secured, according to the planners of the square, the RDA will be seeking proposals to build the square with hopes of breaking ground and doing some work on the riverbank over the winter.
For information on sponsorships and current opportunities, contact Allon at 920-567-8181, AAllon@CityofWatertown.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.