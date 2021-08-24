Watertown's Drafty Cellar recently held a ribbon-cutting at its establishment on South Third Street. The bar is described by the Watertown Chamber of Commerce as being a hometown destination for craft beers. "With a focus on quality craft beers, we are dedicated to bringing some of the best beers the industry has to offer, making us the best craft beer destination in the area," representatives of the bar said. Shown from left, are Bonnie Hertel, Watertown Chamber executive director; Bridget Van Ert, chamber ambassador; Stacy Radtke, Drafty Cellar bartender; Alex Savath; owner; Josh Mueller, owner; Joy Caine, chamber ambassador; Denise Rothschadl, chamber ambassador and Barb Krueger, office and membership specialist.

Recommended for you

Load comments