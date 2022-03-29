MANITOWOC – Bank First has announced plans to renovate its existing facility located at 104 W. Main St. in Watertown.
“Our team in Watertown is thrilled about the coming improvements to our office,” said Joshua Patterson, vice president — market manager at Bank First. “The renovation will create a welcoming space to help us efficiently serve our customers as well as offer our employees a more comfortable working environment.”
The main level will be fully renovated to emulate the modern design and efficient use of space similar to other recently constructed and renovated Bank First offices. The project also includes the relocation of restrooms and the employee breakroom from the lower level to the main level, updating the heating and air conditioning system, and adding LED lighting to improve energy efficiency. The utilization of environmentally-friendly materials is a priority for Bank First and, as such, recycled products were selected during the design process for carpet, tile, and office furniture.
To minimize the duration of the project, employees and banking operations will temporarily operate out of the lower level. Bank First guests can watch for signage providing direction. The drive thru will remain open throughout the project, with the planned temporary closure of the middle two lanes. The lane nearest the building and the ATM lane will remain open.
Construction is anticipated to begin the middle of May and is expected to be completed in October, pending the arrival of building materials. Stauss Architect, LLC will be assisting in the design and planning process and Maas Brothers Construction of Watertown will serve as general contractor.
