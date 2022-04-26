In partnership with the City of Watertown and the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Watertown is raising funds to erect a “wayfinding pillar,” with the goal of initiating a series of such pillars throughout the community.
This pillar will be placed along a soon-to-be constructed section of the Riverwalk next to the new Town Square. Located on the Rock River, this space will soon be a gathering place for everyday enjoyment and events. It will be a busy activity center for concerts, markets, children’s programs and more.
“The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce offers Leadership Watertown, a ‘uniquely Watertown’ program as part of an ongoing effort to provide leadership training, project management experience and offer a ‘behind the scenes’ view of Watertown,” said Bonnie Hertel, executive director of the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce. “The program has been well received since it was first introduced in 1997. Each year the Leadership Watertown class has been tasked with completing a project within the community. The class works together to plan and implement the project. Through the project, class participants learn to take on and overcome challenges they encounter through the course of managing the project such as design approval steps and fundraising. This year we are excited to have the class work on what will hopefully be the first of many way-finding kiosks that will grace the community.”
The pillar will be situated just south of the Town Square along a portion of the Riverwalk which will be constructed as part of a mixed-use building project.
TWall Enterprises, LLC., a prominent multi-family developer in the state, will be starting construction of a 90-unit residential building with first-floor commercial space that abuts the Town Square.
“We always value the impact that groups like Leadership Watertown have on their communities,” said Nick Patterson, development manager for T. Wall Enterprises Management, LLC. “Their project to feature Watertown’s history and highlight community events is a welcome addition to our section of the Riverwalk.”
Each pillar will cost approximately $8,000 and will feature the history of Watertown, as well as an interchangeable panel that will be updated with current community events.
Leadership Watertown is requesting contributions to bring this feature to Watertown. An organization or a private individual who contributes $1,000 or more will get their name prominently displayed on the pillar as a supporter of the community and Leadership Watertown.
Leadership Watertown is a dedicated group of the members of this community, giving of their time and talents to educate others why Watertown was and continues to be, a great place to work, visit and live.
Contact Alex Allon, development coordinator for the City of Watertown for details at 920-567-8181.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.