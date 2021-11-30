Wade Pfau, Ph.D, CFA, is a recognized retirement researcher and scholar, well respected in the field of retirement planning. His latest book, “Retirement Planning Guidebook: Navigating the Important Decisions for Retirement Success” (Retirement Researcher Media), has received excellent reviews from leading retirement planning experts such as William Bernstein and Ed Slott.
I have read the book, and I agree with experts in the field that it is the most comprehensive and well-written personal financial guide ever published. I have yet to read a book that contains as much detail, with references to excellent sources. I believe every financial planner offering personal finance advice should own a copy.
I also believe that individuals near retirement (or in the early stage of retirement) who are willing to put in the effort should use use this guide. The book is over 450 pages, and I don’t recommend the guide to individuals who are not willing to devote the time to review the planning options presented and apply them to their own personal situation. This guide will not be helpful unless the reader is willing to devote the necessary time to consider all the options presented for their own situation.
The major sections of the book discuss retirement risks, quantifying goals and assessing preparedness, sustainable spending from investments, annuities and risk pooling, Social Security, Medicare and health insurance, long-term care planning, housing decisions, tax planning, legacy and incapacity planning, and non-financial aspects.
Each chapter covers these subjects in detail and concludes with an action plan. Also included are sources for further study. I have used many of these sources and believe they are very reliable.
In the first chapter, Pfau offers the readers the option to fill out a questionnaire and receive a free profile report that will help identify their retirement income style. In order to do this — and you can do this prior to obtaining the book — visit www.risaprofile.com/guidebook. You can fill in the questionnaire and obtain your profile without cost or obligation. After you fill out the questionnaire, you will receive feedback regarding your retirement income style. I did so and received feedback quickly, which I found useful and accurate.
Here is a brief rundown of some of the material covered:
Retirement risks: This chapter explains risk associated with longevity, market and sequence-of-return, fixed income, stocks, lifetime sequence-of-return, financial elder abuse, and other important risks.
Quantifying goals and assessing preparedness: This chapter will help you determine whether you are on the financial track that will lead to a successful retirement — for example, whether you have sufficient assets to meet anticipated retirement liabilities. It offers guidance in establishing a retirement budget and goals, as well as reviewing your expected assets and liabilities throughout retirement. The action plan will hep you determine if your initial plan is underfunded and, if so, take required steps to develop a course of action to develop a reasonably funded plan.
Sustainable spending: This chapter examines the 4% rule, and why the rule may be too low. Alternatives are presented so you can develop a spending plan will work for you throughout your retirement.
Annuities: The focus in this chapter is on immediate and deferred annuities. This chapter will be very useful to readers regarding how they might fit into your retirement plan.
Social Security: This chapter will be very helpful to you in determining when you should apply for benefits. You will be given guidance as to when you should apply before or at full retirement age, or at age 70.
Medicare and health insurance: This chapter is very comprehensive, and includes an action plan you will find very useful. Pfau recommends other sources I have recommended, including Philip Moeller’s book, “Get What’s Yours for Medicare.”
Long-term care planning: This chapter covers in depth the options for funding long-term care including self-funding, Medicaid, traditional long-term care insurance and hybrid policies. His discussion of hybrid policies is thorough.
The bottom line is this guide will be very useful for you whether you are a few years from retirement or early in retirement and want to make sure you develop a retirement plan that will last a lifetime.
(Elliot Raphaelson welcomes your questions and comments at raphelliot@gmail.com.)
©2021 Elliot Raphaelson. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
