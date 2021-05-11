BARABOO — Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association has announced Brittany Hutchison as the new office manager at the cooperative’s Johnson Creek market.
In this role, Hutchison will oversee all of the office functions. She will also be responsible for receiving and directing phone calls.
Hutchison likes to read, do yoga, and is interested in history and cemeteries. She serves as treasurer of Oak Hill Cemetery Association in Watertown.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and leadership from Wisconsin Lutheran College and an associate degree in business management from Madison College. She lives in Milwaukee with her two daughters, Stephne and Anastasia, and will soon be relocating to the Johnson Creek area.
Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association is a federated cooperative headquartered in Baraboo. Equity operates 11 auction markets and has collection points in Ettrick, and Menominee, Michigan, and has a hog and cattle marketing center in Arlington. Equity services producers with the marketing, managing and financing of their agricultural businesses.
